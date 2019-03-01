Emery wants Arsenal to close gap on Spurs

Arsenal manager Unai Emery believes the opportunity to inch to within a point of Tottenham Hotspur in the English Premier League will be a "big motivation" for his players ahead of tomorrow's North London Derby.

Midfielders Mesut Oezil and Henrikh Mkhitaryan marked their sparkling return to form as the Gunners eased past Bournemouth 5-1 at the Emirates Stadium yesterday morning (Singapore time).

Table Caption TOTTENHAM ARSENAL

The win, coupled with Tottenham's 2-0 defeat by Chelsea, means fourth-placed Arsenal head to Wembley four points adrift of their local rivals.

"It is a big motivation," Emery said.

"We need to take the opportunity like today, these three points. After we can have and get an opportunity like Saturday.

"They are still ahead of us in the table, and it's difficult to win there, but it's a good test."

Oezil, who started his first match of 2019, scored a goal and created another.

The German midfielder had not started a game for Arsenal since their 1-1 draw at Brighton & Hove Albion on Dec 26 due to a knee problem.

But he showed no ring rust as he rattled home the first goal in the fourth minute before turning provider in the 27th minute.

He drew out Bournemouth goalkeeper Artur Boruc before playing a simple pass to allow Mkhitaryan to fire into an empty net.

Midfielder Matteo Guendouzi threw Bournemouth a lifeline shortly afterwards as he lost the ball on the edge of his own box to Dan Gosling, who squared it to Lys Mousset for a simple finish to make it 2-1.

But Laurent Koscielny restored Arsenal's two-goal cushion just after the break, before strikers Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette completed the rout.

Despite bright performances from Mkhitaryan and Oezil, Emery refused to be drawn on whether the pair had done enough to feature tomorrow.