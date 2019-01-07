Emery wants winger, defender

Arsenal manager Unai Emery is hoping for some new faces during the January transfer window, he said after a 3-0 FA Cup away win at Blackpool yesterday.

Joe Willock, 19, became the youngest Arsenal player to score in an FA Cup tie since Aaron Ramsey in 2010 with a double in the first half.

His day could have been even better but the linesman's flag ruled out a third goal before Alex Iwobi wrapped up proceedings eight minutes from time.

Said Emery after the match: "I think the club is working for the possibility to take some players who can help us during these next four months.

"Maybe the transfer market can help us with a centre back, but it is not easy because also (Konstantinos) Mavropanos is also coming back after injury.

"Also a winger, right or left, one player can help us in this position."

The Gunners have been linked with out-of-favour Barcelona midfielder Denis Suarez, who played under Emery at Sevilla.

Reports have suggested the 25-year-old Spaniard is available for somewhere between £9 million (S$15.6m) and £20 million and is also being chased by Chelsea.

When asked about Suarez, Emery said he "didn't know" but added: "He was playing in his career, and also with me, as a right or left winger."

For former Arsenal defender Tony Adams, a "settled backline" should be the priority for Emery.

The former England centre-back said on BT Sport: "The manager has gone three at the back, four at the back.

"He's never had them settled. They're not keeping clean sheets. Now he's going back to a back four again. He can't make up his mind.

SETTLED BACKLINE

"They need a settled backline and I don't think he's got it... Defending on occasions hasn't been there."

The Gunners have conceded 31 goals in 21 English Premier League matches this season, more than Wolverhampton Wanderers, Leicester City, Crystal Palace, Brighton & Hove Albion and Newcastle United.

Adams' former Arsenal teammate Paul Merson agreed that Emery needs to sort out his defence.

He was quoted by the Daily Express as saying: "It is (important) for Arsenal (to spend money on the defence), 100 per cent.

"They need to sort that out. I'm sure he (Emery) will have players up his sleeve. This manager is not silly, he's been a good manager in Spain.

"He would have watched enough videos on Arsenal and known they weren't good enough at the back and he will sort that out."

Meanwhile, Arsenal's team bus was briefly delayed on the way to Bloomfield Road after a home fan climbed onto its roof in protest at the club's owners.

Supporters of third-tier Blackpool have regularly protested against club owner Owen Oyston and many are boycotting home games with gates averaging only 4,129 at their 17,000-seater ground which hosted EPL football in 2010/11.

Lancashire Police told the BBC that the protest lasted about 40 minutes before the man was persuaded to come down and was arrested.