Emery: We need stronger start
Unai Emery admitted Arsenal must improve their first-half performances, after his side once again fell before recovering to draw 1-1 at home to Wolverhampton Wanderers in the English Premier League.
Sunday's result at the Emirates Stadium - secured by Henrikh Mkhitaryan's 86th-minute equaliser - extended Arsenal's unbeaten run to 16 games in all competitions.
But the Gunners fell behind to a goal from Ivan Cavaleiro in the 13th minute that owed much to a mistake by Granit Xhaka.
They had also conceded the first goal in three previous EPL matches and Emery admitted this was something his side needed to work on.
"The two teams start the game with more intensity," said the Spaniard.
"Over 90 minutes, you need to impose your game, your job and your individual quality or physical strength."
Meanwhile, Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santo was delighted by the way his side ended a run of three defeats. - AFP
Record-breaking Sarri rues draw
Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri saw little reason to celebrate despite setting an English Premier League record on Sunday.
Following his side's 0-0 draw with Everton at home, the Italian has overseen an unbeaten run of 12 league games - the longest streak for a new EPL manager.
But it was the two points lost which occupied his mind as the Blues lost ground to title rivals Liverpool and Manchester City.
Said the former Napoli coach: "I'm really very proud about it. I know very well that I have to say thank you to the club because they gave me a very good squad... But, of course, I prefer the three points than the record."
Everton's England goalkeeper Jordan Pickford, who produced a fine save from a Marcos Alonso volley in the first half, prevented Alvaro Morata from scoring immediately after the restart with a dive to his right.
Alonso then hit the post as Chelsea piled on the pressure but were unable to break Everton down. - REUTERS
