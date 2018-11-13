Emery: We need stronger start

Unai Emery admitted Arsenal must improve their first-half performances, after his side once again fell before recovering to draw 1-1 at home to Wolverhampton Wanderers in the English Premier League.

Sunday's result at the Emirates Stadium - secured by Henrikh Mkhitaryan's 86th-minute equaliser - extended Arsenal's unbeaten run to 16 games in all competitions.

But the Gunners fell behind to a goal from Ivan Cavaleiro in the 13th minute that owed much to a mistake by Granit Xhaka.

They had also conceded the first goal in three previous EPL matches and Emery admitted this was something his side needed to work on.

"The two teams start the game with more intensity," said the Spaniard.

"Over 90 minutes, you need to impose your game, your job and your individual quality or physical strength."