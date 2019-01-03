Emery's New Year resolution for Gunners: Improve defensively

Arsenal manager Unai Emery has set his side a New Year's resolution, after the Gunners bounced back from their 5-1 thrashing by Liverpool to defeat Fulham 4-1 on Tuesday.

He wants his team to tighten up at the back as they move towards the business end of the season.

"Our challenge now is to improve defensively," said Emery at the post-match press conference.

"We are very happy with the attacking players and scoring a lot of goals like today. We are high in terms of scoring.

"We need defence also to take more balance and improve. We need to work. We need to prepare for the second half of the season.

"We need to do better in the second half of the season, tactically and we are going to do that."

The Gunners had been shaken by the thrashing by leaders Liverpool on Saturday that exposed their defensive frailty, and that weakness was evident again in the early stages against Fulham.

The Cottagers' highly rated youngster Ryan Sessegnon twice missed opportunities to put Fulham ahead - bursting through the Arsenal defence but firing wide, and then completely miskicking when Andre Schuerrle found him unmarked inside the box, reported Reuters.

Arsenal's nerves were eased in the 25th minute when Granit Xhaka struck after collecting a chip into the box from Alex Iwobi on his chest, turning and slotting home.

Alexandre Lacazette made it 2-0 in the 55th minute, converting after Sead Kolasinac pulled the ball back from the byeline after some excellent team passing.

Aboubakar Kamara pulled one back for Claudio Ranieri's Fulham in the 69th minute and the Cottagers could have drawn level when Aleksandar Mitrovic forced a good save out of Arsenal goalkeeper Bernd Leno.

But Aaron Ramsey added a third for Arsenal, finding the target after Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's effort came out off the post.

Aubameyang then wrapped up the win with a diagonal shot from the right which took a slight deflection.