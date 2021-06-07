Football

Emil Forsberg stars in Sweden's final warm-up

Jun 07, 2021 06:00 am

A superb first half from winger Emil Forsberg paved the way for Sweden's 3-1 win over Armenia in their last friendly game before Euro 2020 gets underway this weekend.

Forsberg gave the Swedes the lead in the 16th minute yesterday morning (Singapore time) with a free-kick from distance that dipped viciously, leading goalkeeper David Yurchenko to mistime his dive as the ball bounced and flew into the net.

Forsberg also played a part Sweden's second, whipping in a corner that Marcus Danielson headed in to make it 2-0 in the 34th minute with his third goal in nine internationals.

Given a free role from his position on the left wing, Forsberg won a penalty just before halftime but Yurchenko got down smartly to save Sebastian Larsson's spot-kick.

Vahan Bichakhchyan pulled a goal back for the visitors on 64 minutes, but the Swedes netted a third when Robin Quaison dinked a delightful pass to set up fellow substitute Marcus Berg to score. - REUTERS

Holland sweating over Matthijs de Ligt's injury
Football

Holland sweating over de Ligt's fitness

Related Stories

Aleksandr Sobolev saves Russia’s blushes in final friendly

Germany benefit from Mueller and Hummels' return: Left-back Gosens

Last chance for Euro 2020's golden oldies: Neil Humphreys

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

Football