Emil Forsberg stars in Sweden's final warm-up

A superb first half from winger Emil Forsberg paved the way for Sweden's 3-1 win over Armenia in their last friendly game before Euro 2020 gets underway this weekend.

Forsberg gave the Swedes the lead in the 16th minute yesterday morning (Singapore time) with a free-kick from distance that dipped viciously, leading goalkeeper David Yurchenko to mistime his dive as the ball bounced and flew into the net.

Forsberg also played a part Sweden's second, whipping in a corner that Marcus Danielson headed in to make it 2-0 in the 34th minute with his third goal in nine internationals.

Given a free role from his position on the left wing, Forsberg won a penalty just before halftime but Yurchenko got down smartly to save Sebastian Larsson's spot-kick.