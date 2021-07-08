Emiliano Martinez the hero as Argentina set up Copa final with Brazil

Emiliano Martinez needed only a month to establish himself as Argentina's No. 1 goalkeeper and yesterday morning (Singapore time), he became a national hero by saving thrice in a shoot-out during their Copa America semi-final against Colombia.

With the score tied at 1-1 after 90 minutes, the Aston Villa goalkeeper's exploits in the shoot-out moved Argentina into a blockbuster Copa America final against hosts and reigning champions Brazil at the Maracana on Sunday morning.

Lionel Messi, so often the key man for Argentina, paid tribute to Martinez.

"It was difficult at times," he said. "But we have 'Emi' and he's phenomenal. We trusted him. We've fulfilled our objective of coming here to play every game and now we're going to the final."

Martinez had little to do over the 90 minutes but was superb in the shoot-out, diving at full stretch to save from Davinson Sanchez, Yerry Mina and Edwin Cardona.

He also earned a rebuke from the referee for his non-stop cheeky chat aimed at Colombia's players as they lined up to take their kicks.

Martinez had made his international debut only on June 3 in a World Cup qualifier against Chile.

He was injured in Argentina's next match against Colombia and taken off when they were leading 2-0. The game ended 2-2 and Martinez was reinstated for the next game.

Since then, he has impressed in what has been a problem position for coach Lionel Scaloni, conceding just three times in six games.

Martinez, who may not even have started at the Copa America had River Plate goalkeeper Franco Armani not tested positive for Covid-19, said there was no stopping Argentina now.