Emmanuel Petit: Klopp's Liverpool better than Arsenal's Invincibles

Former Arsenal midfielder Emmanuel Petit believes that Juergen Klopp's Liverpool are "more impressive" than his ex-Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger's Invincibles.

Arsenal's 2003/04 side are one of only two top-flight English teams to finish the league season unbeaten, after Preston North End's class of 1888/89.

The Gunners also hold the record for the EPL's longest unbeaten run, spanning 49 matches from May 2003 to October 2004.

Klopp's men looked set to match that famed Gunners side, until their 44-match unbeaten streak was ended by Watford last month.

But with an EPL record of 27 wins, one draw and one loss this season and the third-highest points haul of any EPL team last season, Petit believes Liverpool's achievements make for more remarkable reading than the Invincibles.

The Reds also won the Champions League last season and hold a 25-point lead at the top of the EPL table.

The Frenchman, who won the EPL and FA Cup Double, World Cup and European Championship, told The Daily Mirror: "I have huge respect for my old teammates, but when I look at Liverpool, and what they have been doing for the past two years...

"People are looking at them now because last year they won a European trophy, but really they have been like this for the past two or three years.

"It's amazing what they are doing - it is rare to see a team winning so many games and being so dominant against their opponents all the time.

"They were both great teams in history, but for me, this Liverpool team have something special. It is hard to explain what I feel when I look at Liverpool, but I don't remember thinking the same way when I was looking at the Invincibles.

"They have impressed me more than Arsenal's Invincibles. I am pretty sure Arsenal fans won't be happy with that. But I have to be honest...

"Something is different with them."

Meanwhile, Raheem Sterling, who left Liverpool in acrimonious circumstances in 2015 and was involved in an altercation with Reds defender Joe Gomez on England duty last November, said he still loves Liverpool.

He said in a live internet Q&A session: "Would I ever go back to Liverpool? To be honest with you, I love Liverpool.

"Don't get it twisted, they are always in my heart."