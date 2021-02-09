Empty stadium the only regret for Guardiola in win over Liverpool

Manchester City have had to wait since 2003 for a victory at Anfield and, for manager Pep Guardiola, the only thing that took the gloss off their 4-1 win over Liverpool yesterday morning (Singapore time) was that there were no fans in the stadium to witness it.

"For many years, we were not able to win here, hopefully next time we can do it with people," Guardiola said.

"Anfield is so intimidating. Anfield is always impressive but with people, it is much more."

Ilkay Guendogan scored twice, while Raheem Sterling and Phil Foden were also on target as City made it 10 English Premier League wins in a row and 14 straight victories in all competitions.

It moved them five points above second-placed Manchester United with a game in hand and 10 above champions Liverpool who are in fourth place having also played a game more.

"Huge victory for us... but I take into consideration the fact we won after we missed a penalty and conceded a goal but the way we reacted... that made the difference," Guardiola said, referring to Guendogan's first-half penalty which went over the bar and Mohamed Salah's penalty equaliser.

City now look overwhelming favourites to claim a third league title in Guardiola's five seasons at the club, but the Spaniard has been around long enough to know that there is still a long way to go.

"Today we will celebrate, but tomorrow our feet will be on the grass again. In February, no one is champion," he said.

However, former England captain Alan Shearer, who won the EPL with Blackburn Rovers in the 1994-95 season, believes it's a one-horse race from now.

CITY PRIMED FOR TITLE

"The only thing that can stop City winning the Premier League now is themselves - if they collapse for any reason," he said in his BBC column.

"The problem for their rivals is that it does not look like that will happen."

Foden was again instrumental in City's win, setting up their second goal after collecting Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson's poor pass, then lashing in a beauty late on to make it 4-1.

The 20-year-old has really blossomed this season, making himself a regular in Guardiola's starting line-up.

"When he plays wide, it is easier for him, he will learn," said Guardiola.

"The action for the second goal and the fourth goal, we know what a huge talent he is, but he is still young and hopefully he can understand he can still improve."

The only concern for Guardiola was City's third penalty miss this season and he suggested goalkeeper Ederson might be stepping up next time.

"In important moments, we cannot miss it and it doesn't matter the taker," he said.