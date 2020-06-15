Empty stadiums could benefit some players: Ben Foster

The absence of fans at English Premier League games could help players struggling for confidence when England's top flight resumes this week, said Watford goalkeeper Ben Foster.

The EPL was suspended in March due to the Covid-19 pandemic and will resume on Thursday morning (Singapore time) at stadiums closed to spectators.

"You're going to get players coming into form that haven't been in form all season or low in confidence... suddenly thriving," Foster, 37, told The Guardian.

"I know for a fact that there are players that do feel massive pressure when they know they have 30-, 40-, 50,000 people watching them.