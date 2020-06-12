Empty stadiums could help Arsenal, says Mikel Arteta

Arsenal face four successive away games when English football resumes next week, but with stadiums closed to fans, manager Mikel Arteta believes that run is not as daunting as it could be.

The Spaniard takes his side to Manchester City in the English Premier League next Thursday morning (Singapore time), before trips to Brighton & Hove Albion and Southampton. They then travel to Sheffield United in the FA Cup.

Ninth-placed Arsenal have only two EPL away wins to their name this season.

Arteta knows how tough a trip to City will be, having served as Pep Guardiola's assistant there until returning to manage his former club last December. But he says the unusual circumstances forced by the Covid-19 pandemic will level the playing field.

"I hope it is (an advantage)," Arteta, whose team were on a three-match winning streak in the league when the EPL shut down in March, told Sky Sports.