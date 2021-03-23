End is nigh for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer at Old Trafford: Richard Buxton

Manchester United's 3-1 defeat by Leicester City at the King Power was their first domestic away loss since January 2020.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer surely knows that the end is finally nigh at Manchester United.

Another humiliation for the 20-time English champions casts the spotlight further on the baby-faced assassin, after his side exited the FA Cup quarter-finals without so much as a whimper in a 3-1 defeat by hosts Leicester City yesterday morning (Singapore time).

Whether the Old Trafford hierarchy decide to trust their instincts this summer or choose to persevere with this misty-eyed nostalgia, however, is a different matter entirely.

Solskjaer's inability to deliver silverware for a third consecutive season should make their minds up for them.

If he does face scrutiny, serious questions need to be asked about such a wilful surrender of their 14-month unbeaten domestic away record.

He made five changes from the Europa League win against AC Milan, foolishly believing Brendan Rodgers' side would simply roll over and let their visitors coast to Wembley.

United could not have asked for an easier route to this year's FA Cup final, either.

A potential meeting with Southampton was confirmed during the interval at the King Power Stadium, while they were still within a shout of occupying a semi-final spot.

Avoiding the far more daunting prospect of doing battle with Manchester City or Chelsea seemingly did not incentivise Solskjaer enough to go for broke after the break.

He instead lamented the lack of "spark" in the display and pointed to a continental excursion last Thursday as the root cause, conveniently overlooking the greater reason - his eagerness to restrict Bruno Fernandes' creativity to a glorified cameo appearance.

When the Portugal international was called upon, alongside Luke Shaw, Scott McTominay and Edinson Cavani, it was in an act of desperation by his manager.

Fernandes needed longer than 26 minutes in a game where United were already on the back foot to exert his notable influence.

So, too, did Cavani, who has had injury problems and has not scored for United since early last month.

But Solskjaer does not simply carry the can for making poor line-up choices.

Those sent out to try and unsuccessfully tame the Foxes also failed to cover themselves in glory.

The blame for Fred gifting the hosts the lead twice, having been bullied into submission by Youri Tielemans on both occasions, lies with the Norwegian more than the midfielder.

Even some of his biggest allies are struggling to make a compelling case.

His former teammate Gary Neville refused to hold back in the immediate aftermath and other graduates from the Class of 92 will surely follow suit in due course.

United moving listlessly from one campaign to the next means friendships are put on hold.

Solskjaer has done well to sell his illusion of progress thus far, especially considering most of his predecessors were sacked after lifting trophies in a shorter space of time.

Yet the memories of his playing exploits can no longer mask the underwhelming reality.

Only winning the Europa League will salvage the season.

Finishing a distant second behind Manchester City in the English Premier League cannot be considered a mark of quantifiable success.

United are all too aware of the factors that led to Liverpool's post-1990 malaise.

More than most, they benefited from their arch-rivals' struggle to move with the times.

Until they act decisively on Solskjaer, that history is destined to repeat itself.