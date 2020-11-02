Football

England and Man United great Bobby Charlton diagnosed with dementia

Nov 02, 2020 06:00 am

England World Cup winner and former Manchester United stalwart Bobby Charlton has been diagnosed with dementia, The Telegraph reported yesterday.

The British daily said the news was being disclosed with the blessing of Charlton's wife Norma in the hope that the knowledge of his diagnosis would help others.

Charlton, 83, was a key member of the England side that won the 1966 World Cup on home soil. News of his diagnosis comes after the death of his former teammate Nobby Stiles two days ago. - REUTERS

