England boss Gareth Southgate to take 30% pay cut: Reports

England manager Gareth Southgate has agreed on a 30 per cent wage reduction, reported the British media yesterday, after the FA's CEO Mark Bullingham said that its highest earners would take significant pay cuts during the coronavirus crisis.

The pandemic has brought English football to a standstill and Bullingham said the lack of international matches and FA Cup games will cost the country's football governing body about £100 million (S$176.3m).

"In the spirit of those on higher salaries taking the greater responsibility, the senior management team have agreed to cut their pay by 15 per cent, with the highest earners in the organisation agreeing to reduce their pay by up to 30 per cent," Bullingham said in a statement on the FA website.

"We are proposing that all employees earning £50,000 or more per annum will take a temporary pay reduction of 7.5 per cent," he said, adding that the FA could lose more than £150m in revenue if the situation does not stabilise soon.

"We're also looking into what options are available to us through the government's furlough scheme as a contingency plan while we continue to plan for the return of football, once it is safe to do so."

The Times reported that Southgate would take a wage cut of £225,000 over the next three months, while England women's team manager Phil Neville and the Under-21 men's manager Aidy Boothroyd will take reductions of between 15 and 30 per cent.