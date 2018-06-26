‘England can win World Cup’

England's 6-1 World Cup Group G win over Panama on Sunday has sparked a wave of enthusiasm not only among English fans but the nation's pundits as well.

Former England and Chelsea midfielder Frank Lampard summed up the mood, proclaiming that the Three Lions have a shot at winning the trophy.

He told the BBC: "I think they can go all the way. I genuinely do.

"I don't see why we would be negative enough to just start going, 'Oh, I hope we get to the quarter-finals'.

"I think the team have shown in their performances, and this is not getting ahead of myself, just look at the talent in our squad and in the team and the way they're playing.

"Why should we write ourselves off?"

Fellow former England players Gary Neville and Ian Wright were similarly positive about England's chances in the ITV studios, but former Ireland captain Roy Keane was having none of it.

"I'm kind of bored of the lads all night because, England have already won the tournament according to these lads down there," he said, pointing at the pair.

"Don't worry about last 16, quarter-final... final. Try and win the next game of football. They're on about giving lads from the squad a game."