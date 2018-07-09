England can win World Cup, says Liverpool legend Rush

An England supporter showing her faith in the Three Lions after the team secured a place in the World Cup semi-finals.

England's unexpected run to the World Cup semi-finals could have a fairy-tale ending in Moscow on Sunday.

That is the opinion of Wales and Liverpool legend Ian Rush,who was in town over the weekend as a World Cup pundit for local broadcasters.

Rush told The New Paper that Harry Kane and Co could surpass the achievements of the last England side which reached the last four of the World Cup 28 years ago, when the likes of Gary Lineker took the nation to dizzying heights at Italia 90.

Last Saturday, Gareth Southgate's men booked a semi-final date with Croatia at the Luzhniki Stadium after beating Sweden 2-0 with goals by Harry Maguire and Dele Alli.

Should they see off the Eastern Europeans on Thursday morning (Singapore time) , they will meet the winners of Wednesday's semi-final between France and Belgium.

"Yes, England can go all the way," Rush, 56, told The New Paper in a phone interview.

"I said that of the eight quarter-finalists, only Sweden and Russia can't win it, so England definitely have a chance. They are a good team and on their day, they can beat anyone."

Some critics have accused England of having an easy ride in Russia, having not beaten any of the traditional favourites.

The only other World Cup winners from their side of the draw were Spain, who were knocked out by hosts Russia in the Round of 16.

The opposite side of the draw, in contrast, featured five-time champions Brazil, fellow former winners Uruguay, Argentina and France, European champions Portugal and Belgium's golden generation - who beat England in the group stage.

But Rush insists that it's pointless comparing England to sides they haven't faced.

He said: "England weren't great against Sweden, but they did the job. You are only as good as the opposition you face and they never looked like losing after the first goal, it was game over for Sweden."

The Swedes, however, did create chances, but England No. 1 Jordan Pickford pulled off a couple of impressive saves to give the Three Lions their first clean sheet of the tournament.

But two-time European Cup winner Rush is unconcerned by the number of chances England have allowed.

He said: "It's not a worry, all teams concede chances, the same goes with Brazil, France and Belgium. Especially when you're in the quarter-finals, where every team is a good team...

"The good thing is Pickford has made important saves at the right times...

"(And at the other end), England are scoring goals and looking very dangerous at set-pieces."

Eight of the Three Lions' 11 goals have come as a result of set-pieces, the most of any team since Portugal in 1966 - incidentally the only time England have won the World Cup.

The Three Lions could have scored more goals from open play had Raheem Sterling showed more composure in front of goal.

Rush believes the Manchester City forward is lacking a bit of confidence but insists that Southgate should stick with him as he might come good at the perfect time.

Said Rush: "I think he just needs a goal. It's the same with (Belgium's) Kevin de Bruyne, he wasn't doing much before (scoring against) Brazil.

"Sterling might actually come good at the best time, in the semi-final or final."