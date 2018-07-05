England can't depend on set-pieces or referees

Exorcising dead-ball demons is only the beginning for England's route to redemption.

They may have learnt to walk the walk when it comes to penalty shoot-outs, right down to the lengthy prelude to the 12-yard spot, but predictability still hangs over them even in their latest and belated hour of triumph over Colombia in the World Cup's Round of 16.

In Moscow yesterday morning (Singapore time), Gareth Southgate's side exposed a split persona; one which is upwardly streetwise yet remains flawed by all-too-familiar failings.

They have passed every conceivable test thus far, albeit hardly with flying colours.

Instinctive reactions have defined their previous World Cup travails, but repeats of David Beckham lashing out at Diego Simeone in 1998 and Wayne Rooney's 2006 stamp on Ricardo Carvalho were never forthcoming despite Los Cafeteros' heavy-handed approach.

But a penchant for set-pieces has severely restricted the Three Lions' prospects in front of goal in Russia, with only two of their nine scored emanating from open play. Mustering half of the number of shots on target as Colombia's four efforts highlighted the disparity.

Simply shading possession, as they did against the South Americans, will not be enough with England's potential route to the final throwing up several teams increasingly able to harness small margins to their advantage; not least Saturday's opponents Sweden.

Janne Andersson's side cannot be underestimated; a team which can scalp both Italy and Holland in qualifying, stare down holders Germany and overcome a Switzerland side previously beaten just once in 25 games will be anything other than a soft touch in Samara.

In the wake of their Euro 2016 shortfall, Andersson has cultivated a team who are both regimented and understated.

Expectancy on captain Harry Kane, the Golden Boot leader, can only take them so far when his main creative outlet has arrived from a referee's whistle rather than a supporting cast of Raheem Sterling, Jesse Lingard and Dele Alli who have severely underwhelmed.

Others have also failed to deliver, not least Eric Dier. Becoming the hero of the hour in Moscow masked a cumulative 45-minute outing which had followed his similarly forgettable performance in the defeat by Belgium in Kaliningrad just seven days ago.

A paltry pass completion rate left the Tottenham midfielder facing ignominy before his heroics from the penalty spot.

Dier's introduction allowed Colombia to seize the impetus in the final throes of normal time. It also allowed Jose Pekerman to offer Sweden a useful guide to disrupting England's momentum.

Southgate will also need to ensure that his players are well-equipped to handle the intensity after their energy-sapped demeanour before the final whistle had even blown.

They may not be able to take matters down to extra-time and penalties on Saturday.