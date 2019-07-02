England eye US upset in Women's World Cup semi-final

England are aiming to make history as they prepare to take on the United States with a first Women's World Cup final squarely in their sights, as a landmark tournament moves towards a nail-biting climax.

The World Cup in France has generated record TV audiences for the women's game.

Phil Neville's side go into tomorrow morning's (Singapore time) clash against the reigning champions in Lyon with more people than ever expected to tune in to witness the Lionesses' quest to go one better than four years ago, when they lost to Japan in the semis.

Said Neville: "You get to these moments in life and you think - grasp it with both hands, both feet and all your body.

"That's what we've been saying to the players - don't get to a semi-final and have any regrets.

"I want to see smiles and I want to see freedom, and I want to see us play the way that we can."

England face a US side brimming with talent and on a high from two 2-1 wins, over Spain in the last 16 and against hosts France in the quarter-finals, thanks to the attacking exploits of Megan Rapinoe, 33.

She is one of the stories of the tournament, with her match-winning displays paired with intense media scrutiny after a spat with President Donald Trump over her stated refusal to visit the White House while he remains in charge.