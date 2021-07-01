England fans told not to travel to Rome for q-final against Ukraine

England fans at Wembley for their team's last-16 win over Germany.

England fans have been urged not to travel to Rome for their side's Euro 2020 quarter-final against Ukraine on Sunday morning (Singapore time) as coronavirus restrictions mean even those with tickets cannot use them.

The Three Lions reached the competition's last eight, following a 2-0 win over Germany in front of a 40,000-strong crowd at Wembley.

But Italian health regulations stipulate that supporters travelling from Britain would face five days of quarantine and therefore they would miss the match.

England's Football Association was entitled to a ticket allocation of 2,560, equating to 16 per cent of the permitted capacity of 16,000 at Rome's Stadio Olimpico.

But instead the tickets will go on general sale for what will be England's only game of the tournament away from Wembley.

"There are five days of quarantine, the rule must be respected," Andrea Costa, the Italian government's undersecretary for health, told Radio Kiss Kiss Napoli yesterday.

"We cannot take risks. If an English fan leaves today, he won't see the game. Same for those who left yesterday."

England's FA said it was working with Uefa and the British embassy in Rome to "facilitate" ticket sales to England fans residing in Italy.

British government advice is that fans should not travel to Italy, an "amber list" country requiring 10 days of self-isolation upon return.