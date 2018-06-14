England forward Rashford suffers ‘slight knock’

England forward Marcus Rashford has suffered a "slight knock" in the final training session before heading to the World Cup in Russia, manager Gareth Southgate said.

The 20-year old, who scored 13 goals for Manchester United in all competitions last season, will be hopeful of a starting spot after impressing in the warm-up games, including a long-range goal against Costa Rica.

"Marcus took a slight knock but nothing too serious, so we will have a look at that ahead of tomorrow's session," Southgate said.