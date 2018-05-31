England getting ready for penalties: Pickford

England are preparing for the prospect of penalties at next month's World Cup as they seek to avoid a familiar fate of being knocked out of a major competition on spot-kicks, goalkeeper Jordan Pickford has said.

The Three Lions have an unenviable record with football's Russian Roulette, having failed in six out of seven shoot-outs at competitions. Their only success came against Spain in the quarter-finals of Euro 1996.

"Behind the scenes, we are doing a lot of work to get preparation for how we would want to go about it," Pickford told British media. "There are a lot of good penalty-takers here and we've been practising the last couple of days... it's been hard to save them."

The 24-year-old, who has two caps for England, is one of three goalkeepers in Gareth Southgate's squad with the manager omitting the out-of-form Joe Hart for the June 14-July 15 tournament in Russia.

Pickford has impressed since making his England debut in an international friendly against Germany last November. His chances of taking over as No. 1 improved after a fine display in a 1-0 win away to Holland in March.

The Everton custodian is competing with Jack Butland and the uncapped Nick Pope, but suggested there is no clarity on who will start England's warm-up clash against Nigeria on Sunday morning (Singapore time), reported Reuters.

England start their Group G campaign against Tunisia on June 18, before facing Panama and Belgium.

Meanwhile, Northern Ireland coach Michael O'Neill said he would be surprised if England and Belgium don't beat Panama after his team drew 0-0 with the Central American side yesterday morning (Singapore time).