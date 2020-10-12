England go top of Nations League group after comeback win over Belgium
England went top of Nations League A, Group 2 with a 2-1 win over Belgium at Wembley this morning (Singapore time).
Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount bagged the 64th-minute winner, with a deflected shot.
Belgium took the lead through a Romelu Lukaku penalty in the 16th minute, before Marcus Rashford equalised for the Three Lions, also from the spot.
Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now