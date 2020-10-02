England manager Gareth Southgate hands first call-up to trio

England manager Gareth Southgate yesterday named an expanded squad of 30 players for their upcoming matches, but there was no place for Phil Foden and Mason Greenwood.

There were first call-ups for Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Leicester City winger Harvey Barnes and Arsenal defender Bukayo Saka.

"A lot of Dominic's game I've liked for a long time, what he's adding now is the goals that haven't always been there and in the last 18 months or so he has really improved in that area," said Southgate of the 23-year-old, who has racked up eight goals in five games this season.

Foden and Greenwood received their first senior call-ups last month, but were sent home for breaching Covid-19 protocols in Iceland. Southgate said the errant duo "need this period of reflection" and will be considered for next month's matches.

England face Wales in a friendly next Friday morning (Singapore time) before hosting top-ranked Belgium on Oct 11 and Denmark on Oct 14 in the Nations League.- REUTERS

ENGLAND

Goalkeepers: D. Henderson, Pickford, Pope

Defenders: Alexander-Arnold, Chilwell, Coady, Dier, Gomez, Keane, Maguire, Saka, Mings, Maitland-Niles, Trippier, Walker

Midfielders: J. Henderson, Mount, Phillips, Rice, Ward-Prowse, Winks

Forwards: Abraham, Calvert-Lewin, Barnes, Grealish, Ings, Kane, Rashford, Sancho, Sterling