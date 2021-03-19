England manager Gareth Southgate hands recall to Jesse Lingard

Attacking midfielder Jesse Lingard has four goals and two assists for West Ham United since he moved on loan from Manchester United in January.

England manager Gareth Southgate has dropped Liverpool fullback Trent Alexander-Arnold from his squad, while recalling on-loan West Ham United midfielder Jesse Lingard for this month's World Cup qualifiers against San Marino, Albania and Poland.

Alexander-Arnold has been a regular in the England squad since breaking into the side ahead of the 2018 World Cup, but Southgate said his form had cost him his spot.

"I don't think he's played at the level he's been at during the last few years," said the England manager.

"But he is getting close to that now. He has taken steps in the right direction. I am certain Trent will play a big part in the future."

Southgate has an abundance of options at right-back and named Manchester City's Kyle Walker, Atletico Madrid's Kieran Trippier and Chelsea's Reece James for the triple-header.

Attacking midfielder Lingard, who has 24 caps but has not featured since 2019, has shown signs of reviving his career since joining West Ham United on loan from Manchester United in January, with four goals and two assists in six games.

Expressing his belief in Lingard, Southgate said: "He's only been back in the team at West Ham for a short period, but he's played extremely well and we have players missing in that area of the pitch, who at this point, might have been just ahead of him, but it's a great opportunity for him."

Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham has been named in the squad, but is unlikely to be allowed to join up due to Germany's Covid-19 travel restrictions.

Aston Villa forward Ollie Watkins was rewarded with his first senior call-up for an impressive campaign in which he has scored 10 goals in 27 English Premier League matches.

Watkins will be the third-choice central striker behind regular starter and captain Harry Kane and Everton's Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

As expected among the defenders, Manchester United left-back Luke Shaw and Manchester City centre-back John Stones were recalled after enjoying strong spells in the EPL.

England face San Marino in Group I on March 25 before facing Albania (March 28) and Poland (March 31). - REUTERS