England to meet Holland in Nations League semis

European champions Portugal will take on Switzerland in the semi-finals of the Uefa Nations League, following the draw for the Finals in Dublin yesterday.

World Cup semi-finalists England, who are looking for their first major trophy since the 1966 World Cup, meet a resurgent Holland under Ronald Koeman in the other semi-final of the inaugural tournament.

Hosts Portugal - without forward Cristiano Ronaldo, who has not been selected since this year's World Cup in Russia - qualified comfortably for the Finals by winning League A Group 3, ahead of Italy and Poland.

They face a Switzerland side brimming with confidence after beating Roberto Martinez's Belgium 5-2 in the final game of League A Group 2 last month.