England must learn from Germany, again: Neil Humphreys

Germany left wing-back Robin Gosens (No. 20) heading in their final goal in the 4-2 win over Portugal.

Gareth Southgate is a defensive coach. Joachim Loew is a pragmatic coach. Unless one learns from the other, England are going home early.

Two incidents neatly encapsulated their contrasting philosophies, involving two players at the heart of their tactical thinking.

In the game of the tournament so far, Germany wing-back Robin Gosens soared above the Portuguese defence, hanging in the air long enough to pick his spot with a glorious header and confirm a 4-2 victory over Portugal in Group F yesterday morning (Singapore time).

In the dying moments of England's 0-0 draw with Scotland in Group D a day earlier - the dullest game of the tournament so far - Declan Rice finally charged through the midfield, brushing Scottish markers aside like training cones in a desperate attempt to shake off the straitjacket.

His run felt like an act of defiance.

Rice was a caged animal for England. Gosens played like a bird released for Germany. Their respective performances were designed in the dugout, a vivid reminder that Southgate is not only struggling to maximise his resources, but he may end up doing more harm than good.

In colourful contrast, the wily Loew can still pick a tournament first XI like he's picking an orifice.

The Germans are in a state of transition, certainly, but their coach remains capable of simplifying an uncomplicated game in pursuit of victory.

Portugal's strengths were in midfield, as demonstrated by Cristiano Ronaldo's wonderful, breakaway goal. But their overriding weakness lies with a 38-year-old centre-back, Pepe, in a vulnerable back four.

So the Germans bypassed one and targeted the other. Passes were mixed up and launched, short and long, but always quick and usually towards the galloping Joshua Kimmich and Gosens - the tournament's breakout star.

Data junkies will waffle on about possession stats and completed passes in the way art critics might obsess over the number of brushstrokes. Really, the art speaks for itself.

Portugal looked like inexperienced surfers trying to get over the foamy white water for the first time. Those Teutonic waves just kept on coming, pummelling the Portuguese and making it hard to breathe.

Germany's wing-backs fed Thomas Mueller and Kai Havertz, so often and so quickly, it was dizzying.

The Three Lions, on the other hand, continue to subscribe to their weird silence of sideways passing. The Italians pioneered catenaccio football. The English are stuck with crustacean football. Keep it sideways, keep it low and freeze as often as possible.

As usual, the tiresome debate rages about England players' tendency to withdraw into their crab-like shells on the biggest stages, unable to replicate their club form, as if no other leading nation faces similar pressures.

The truth seems simpler.

Southgate sent out the formation. Southgate ordered Rice to play babysitter rather than ball carrier, as if the two roles were mutually exclusive, despite the fact that he managed both as he steered West Ham United to a sixth-placed finish in the English Premier League.

To underscore the point, Germany's wing-backs were often farther up the field against Portugal than England's actual midfielders were against Scotland.

The Portuguese are the reigning champions. The Scottish are playing in their first international tournament since 1998. The Germans are in transition and the English are supposedly hitting a creative peak in terms of attacking talent.

Loew unleashed an international rookie, with just eight previous caps to his name, against the trophy holders. From the Atalanta wilderness to the Euro 2020 stratosphere, Gosens exploded from Loew's launchpad.

Southgate has given Jack Grealish 27 minutes across two games. There is no starting place for any forward not called Harry Kane.

Jadon Sancho is yet to get off the bench, which seems a tad strange, considering England have managed only three shots on target across two games.

It's not a crisis. The Three Lions should reach the knockout stage (and there's still a chance that the Germans may not), but the caution endures.

While Loew throws his wing-backs forward and calls for an aerial bombardment of the opponents' box, Southgate retains the air of a nervy accountant, obsessing over every permutation.

As Germany's intoxicating victory proved, there's not always a need to overcomplicate things.

Sometimes, players have just got to play. And coaches need to get out of their way.