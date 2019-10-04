England new boy Tammy Abraham likened to Chelsea legend Didier Drogba

Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham earned comparisons with Blues legend Didier Drogba after continuing his red-hot scoring streak in their 2-1 win at Lille yesterday morning (Singapore time).

Abraham celebrated his 22nd birthday with the opener against the French side and his maiden call-up for England.

Victor Osimhen equalised 11 minutes later but Willian volleyed home on his 300th Chelsea appearance to give Frank Lampard his first win as manager in Europe's elite club competition.

Abraham has racked up eight goals in 10 appearances in all competitions this season, and his all-round play caught the eye of former Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand.

"I saw elements in Tammy's game today that I hadn't seen as much that I'd have liked to," he said on BT Sport. "His hold-up play, coming to the ball and bringing others into play.

"First half, one ball went up to him, Didier Drogba-esque, chests it down for someone, runs on for the next phase - I think he's developing nicely.

"He's scoring goals, he's scoring different types of goals and I think he's a threat."

Lampard also hailed the forward's strong start that has kept the likes of Olivier Giroud and Michy Batshuayi on the bench.

"He's hungry for goals, physical, gives everything for the team, has quality with the ball at his feet and, while there's improvement, he's showing that," Lampard said.

"That's his first Champions League goal and hopefully we will see many more and performances like this."

London-born Abraham, who also qualifies for Nigeria, also drew a line under his international future yesterday as he received his first England call-up for this month's Euro 2020 qualifiers against the Czech Republic and Bulgaria. - REUTERS

ENGLAND SQUAD

GOALKEEPERS: Tom Heaton, Jordan Pickford, Nick Pope

DEFENDERS: Trent Alexander-Arnold, Ben Chilwell, Joe Gomez, Michael Keane, Harry Maguire, Tyrone Mings, Danny Rose, Fikayo Tomori, Kieran Trippier

MIDFIELDERS: Ross Barkley, Fabian Delph, Jordan Henderson, James Maddison, Mason Mount, Declan Rice, Harry Winks

ATTACKERS: Tammy Abraham, Harry Kane, Marcus Rashford, Raheem Sterling, Callum Wilson, Jadon Sancho