England ready to go all out in World Cup, says manager Phil Neville

England are "right where they want to be" after securing progress to the knockout stages of the Women's World Cup as group winners with victory over Japan yesterday morning (Singapore time), said manager Phil Neville.

Forward Ellen White scored either side of half-time as England beat 2011 champions Japan 2-0 in Nice to secure top spot in Group D with a perfect record.

"We got another clean sheet, won another game and we've played three and won three," Neville said. "We're where we want to be - in the last 16 and ready to attack the business end of the tournament."

The Lionesses showed some signs of fatigue with intensity levels dropping in the second half as they struggled to keep pressing their opponents, but Neville said he would not change the team's style of play for the knockout stages.

England's last-16 match will be held in Valenciennes on Monday morning (Singapore time), but the Lionesses will find out who they are facing only after this morning's final round of group games.

Japan coach Asako Takakura was blunt in her assessment of her team, saying: "If we keep playing like this, we will be knocked out in the next round.

"My players have strengths and abilities but, unless they can display them on the pitch, we can't get good results, that's the reality."

In the other Group D match, Argentina fought back from 3-0 down to draw 3-3 to eliminate Scotland as they climbed to third. But they have only two points and are weakly placed in the battle to finish as one of the four best third-placed teams. - REUTERS

QUALIFIED FOR LAST 16:

Australia, Norway, England, France, Spain, Italy, Japan, Germany