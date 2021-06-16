England replace injured Dean Henderson with Aaron Ramsdale
England have called up relegated Sheffield United goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale as a replacement for the injured Dean Henderson in their Euro 2020 squad, the team said yesterday.
Henderson, 24, has been forced to withdraw due to a hip issue that has limited his involvement in training and he is returning to his club Manchester United for treatment.
Uefa regulations allow teams to replace goalkeepers on medical grounds.
The uncapped Ramsdale, 23, was in the provisional squad named by manager Gareth Southgate before the tournament. He was one of seven players to play every minute of the English Premier League season. - REUTERS
