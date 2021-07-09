England urged to finish the job in Wembley final against Italy

Gareth Southgate has urged England to conquer one last "massive hurdle" as they aim to cap their historic Euro 2020 campaign with victory against Italy in the final on Monday morning (Singapore time).

England reached their first final in 55 years as Harry Kane settled a tense semi-final against Denmark with the extra-time strike that sealed a 2-1 win at a raucous Wembley yesterday morning (Singapore time).

For the first time since beating West Germany in the 1966 World Cup final, England will contest a major final.

It will be their first European Championship showpiece, against an Italy side who last won the tournament in 1968.

With history on the line, Southgate has challenged his players to finish the job in style.

"We have one more step against a fantastic team who are unbeaten in however many matches." he said. "We know the size of the task."

Italy, undefeated in their last 33 games, have been one of the most impressive teams in the tournament.

But England will have the vast majority of the 60,000 Wembley crowd willing them to victory - a factor that Southgate said was vital to breaking down Denmark's stubborn resistance.

"The big advantage was having our fans in those moments of the game, where we had to dig in and, towards the end, where we had a little wobble when all we needed to do was to keep the ball," he said.

"When you've waited as long as we have, that was inevitably going to be part of the mindset.

"I've not heard this new Wembley like that ever. It's special."

Rocked by Mikkel Damsgaard's superb 30th-minute free-kick, England equalised nine minutes later when Simon Kjaer attempted to stop Bukayo Saka's cross from reaching Raheem Sterling but deflected the ball into his own net.

After that, Denmark frustrated England until Sterling won a 104th-minute penalty, which was disputed by Denmark coach Kasper Hjulmand.

Kane's spot-kick was saved by Kasper Schmeichel, but the England captain netted the rebound to send the hosts into dreamland. The Tottenham Hotspur striker admitted that he was lucky that the rebound fell his way.

"I chose the side I was going to go, it wasn't the best executed penalty I've ever had," Kane said. "Sometimes you miss and it falls your way and thankfully it did today."

Southgate was just glad that his players responded well to adversity, after having had a relatively smooth road to the final.

"I always felt we would get there but I knew it might be a tortuous path," Southgate said.

"We were so smooth through the quarter-final and relatively unscathed through the second round.

"We knew that at some point we were going to concede and we would have to respond.

"The great thing about this group of players is... they didn't panic. They withstood, they came back and clawed their way back into the game."