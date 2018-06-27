England want to keep winning feeling

England goalkeeper Jordan Pickford says maintaining momentum at the World Cup is more important than navigating the draw ahead of Friday morning's (Singapore time) match against Belgium.

Both sides have already qualified for the last 16 but, by finishing top of Group G, the winners in Kaliningrad could earn themselves a trickier route in the knockout stages.

Germany or Brazil may be the quarter-final opponents for the team that top the group, with Belgium coach Roberto Martinez suggesting he could rotate 10 of his players against England.

"If that's how they feel, it will make my job easier," Pickford said at England's training base in Repino yesterday.

"If they don't want to score, they won't have any shots. We're ready for them and we're ready to win the game as a group of lads. We want to finish top of the group.

"It's momentum and we want to keep that momentum going."