England will never have a better chance to win Euros: Shearer

Euro 1996 top scorer Alan Shearer believes England have never been better placed to win their maiden European Championship, after they reached the quarter-finals of Euro 2020 with a 2-0 win over Germany at Wembley yesterday morning (Singapore time).

The Three Lions have never made the final of the Euros, having lost in the semi-finals in 1968 and 1996.

But their path to the showpiece this time around looks clear, with no heavyweights on their side of the draw. In addition, world champions France and European champions Portugal have both been knocked out.

Juergen Klinsmann, who won both the Euros and World Cup as a player and led Germany to the World Cup semis as a coach, highlighted this, writing in his Daily Mail column: "It's your tournament... France are not there any more, Holland are not there, Germany are not here.

"It's also a very strong bench England have. It's all very positive for Gareth Southgate."

This has effectively been a home tournament for England with their quarter-final clash with Ukraine in Rome being their only game away from Wembley, should they reach the final.

If they beat the Ukrainians on Sunday morning, they will face Denmark or the Czech Republic in the semis next week.

DECENT DRAW

Ex-England striker Shearer said on the BBC: "The draw is decent, I would say. England will never, ever, ever have a better opportunity of winning the Euros than this opportunity now.

"They're at Wembley, I know they go away for the next game, but if they're lucky enough to get to a final, that would have been six games at Wembley and you can't ask for any more than that with an atmosphere like this. They're right behind the players and the players are responding."

His former England teammate Darren Anderton agreed, telling talkSPORT: "If we lose to Ukraine, it will be a shock and if we lose in the semi-final it would also be a shock. We're favourites to win the tournament now and we should be."

AS Roma coach Jose Mourinho, a two-time Champions League winner, however, struck a slightly more cautious tone.

He told talkSPORT: "In the normal conditions, England are going to be in the final, because I don't see them losing against the teams they could face in the next rounds.

"But we must respect football and the unpredictability. France are not in the quarter-finals because they didn't respect the game in the final 10 minutes."

QUARTER-FINALS

QF1: Switzerland v Spain

QF2: Belgium v Italy

QF3: Czech Republic v Denmark

QF4: Ukraine v England

Semi-finals: Winners QF1 v Winners QF2, Winners QF3 v Winners QF4