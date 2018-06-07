England to win Group G, says Mourinho

England will pip Belgium to the top spot in Group G and Portugal will finish second in Group B - pitting Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo against Barcelona rival Luis Suarez's Uruguay in the Round of 16.

That's how the group stage of the World Cup will pan out, according to Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho.

The Portuguese was making his predictions as a guest host on TV programme Russia Today.

According to him, England's last-16 opponents will be Poland, whom he tipped to finish second behind Senegal in Group H.

There were also no surprises among his picks for the other group winners - Uruguay (Group A), Spain (Group B), France (Group C), Argentina (Group D), Brazil (Group E) and Germany (Group F).

Mourinho, who was reportedly paid £1.7 million (S$3 million) to be Russia Today's key pundit for the World Cup, picked the hosts to pip Egypt to second spot in Group A.

While picking Group B's runners-up, he said: "I will show later that I am Portuguese, but we will finish second in the group."

In Group C, he expects Bert van Marwijk's Australia to finish second ahead of Denmark and Peru, while in Group D, he predicts that Nigeria will take the runners-up spot instead of Croatia and Iceland.

Mourinho added that he was in two minds over which teams he wanted to go far in the quadrennial showpiece, hoping that some of his players can get an early break.

"I want my players to win, but I also want my players to go on holiday. So this will be tough," he said.

While predicting Group E's top two teams, Mourinho said Serbia will crash out so that his Manchester United midfielder Nemanja Matic can go on a holiday.

"I'm sorry, Nemanja, but you need a holiday," he said, adding that Switzerland will finish second behind Brazil.

"Come on, England," he said as he tipped Gareth Southgate's team to win their group, which also comprises Panama and Tunisia.

England fans might want to refrain from celebrating early, though.

At the 2014 World Cup, Mourinho had picked Portugal to meet England in the final.

In the end, both teams crashed out at the group stage.