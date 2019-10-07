England young guns Tammy Abraham, Mason Mount fire Chelsea to victory

Tammy Abraham (right) has scored nine goals in all competitions for Chelsea this season. PHOTO: EPA

Tammy Abraham and Mason Mount celebrated their England call-ups by firing Chelsea to a 4-1 rout of struggling Southampton last night.

Abraham, Mount and their Blues teammate Fikayo Tomori were all named by England manager Gareth Southgate in the squad for the upcoming Euro 2020 qualifiers in the Czech Republic and Bulgaria.

EPL SOUTHAMPTON CHELSEA 1 (Danny Ings 30)





4 (Tammy Abraham 17,

Mason Mount 24,

N'Golo Kante 40,

Michy Batshuayi 89)

The promising young trio hogged the spotlight once again at St Mary's as Abraham and Mount netted to maintain their superb starts to the season, reported AFP.

Abraham has nine goals in all competitions for Chelsea this term, underlining why Southgate is keen to get him to play a competitive match to ensure he commits to England.

Said Blues boss Frank Lampard: "Tammy's performance was great, his all-round performance and his work off the ball."

The 22-year-old striker has won two caps for England in friendlies against Brazil and Germany in 2017, but he had flirted with switching his international allegiance to Nigeria, who he qualifies for through his father.

Tomori, 21, is also eligible to represent Nigeria, but the centre-back showed his England credentials with another composed display to keep Southampton largely at bay.

Mount, 20, bagged Chelsea's second goal to once again showcase the predatory instincts that have helped the midfielder make a smooth transition to the English Premier League, following last season's loan alongside Tomori at Derby.

Danny Ings got one back for Southampton, but N'Golo Kante and Michy Batshuayi struck to make it four successive wins in all competitions for Chelsea, who are beginning to thrive in Lampard's first season in charge.

Chelsea are up to fifth in the EPL heading into what promises to be a memorable international break for the club's three young talents.

Mount admitted that he did not expect Chelsea, who were not able to sign players due to a transfer ban, to start the season so well.

He said on the BBC: "You've always got to have that confidence in yourself - to be fair I probably didn't think it would go this well at the start...

"It's been going good away from home. There are little things we can work on, obviously conceding, and we had a tough period but away from home we've been very good...

"It's a transitional team but we don't have that in our heads.

"We want to get as high in the table as we can.

"A lot of the young boys around us have played together for a long time, it's good having these boys around you in the senior team - it's a massive achievement and now we're looking forward to international break."

But Lampard was keen to tamper expectations, telling the BBC: "Let's not get carried away, it's a long season and we feel we might have picked up more points than we've actually got. We're scoring goals, great, but can we tighten up? Yes."