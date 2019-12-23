England’s 1966 World Cup winner Martin Peters dies at 76

Martin Peters, who scored one of England's goals in their 4-2 win over West Germany in the 1966 World Cup final, died on Saturday after a long battle with Alzheimer's disease. He was 76.

Peters' family announced his death via a statement through English Premier League club West Ham United, saying he passed away peacefully in his sleep.

"A beloved husband, dad and grandad, and a kind, gentle and private man, we are devastated by his loss but so very proud of all that he achieved and comforted by the many happy memories we shared," the family said.