Football

England’s 1966 World Cup winner Martin Peters dies at 76

Dec 23, 2019 06:00 am

Martin Peters, who scored one of England's goals in their 4-2 win over West Germany in the 1966 World Cup final, died on Saturday after a long battle with Alzheimer's disease. He was 76.

Peters' family announced his death via a statement through English Premier League club West Ham United, saying he passed away peacefully in his sleep.

"A beloved husband, dad and grandad, and a kind, gentle and private man, we are devastated by his loss but so very proud of all that he achieved and comforted by the many happy memories we shared," the family said.

The 1966 victory was the only major tournament won by the England men's football team. - AP

We want more titles: Virgil van Dijk
Football

We want more titles: Van Dijk

Related Stories

Liverpool have a good chance of winning the league: Yaya Toure

Lionel Messi hits 50-goal mark again for Barcelona and Argentina

Hansi Flick to be Bayern Munich coach till end of the season at least

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

Football