England's Alexander-Arnold eyes more trophies with club and country

Liverpool fullback Trent Alexander-Arnold, still on cloud nine from becoming a Champions League winner, is hoping for more celebrations as he prepares for tomorrow morning's (Singapore time) Nations League semi-final against Holland.

The 20-year-old, who played a key role in Liverpool's sixth European Cup success, is battling with Manchester City's Kyle Walker for the right-back spot in Gareth Southgate's team.

After the 2-0 triumph over Tottenham Hotspur in Madrid and then enjoying Liverpool's open-top bus celebration, the defender met up with his England teammates on Tuesday before flying out to Portugal, and he said he was given a great welcome in the camp.

"The reception has been unbelievable. They're really happy for us and positive. For the Tottenham lads, it must be tough for them. But they've come and congratulated us and were one of the first to do it," he said.

"Even if it were the other way around, you have to put what happened with our clubs to one side and focus on winning something for your country.

PULL TOGETHER

"We're a team now. A few days ago we weren't but, now, we are, so we need to recognise that and, if we pull together for the same aim, then we've got a great chance of reaching where we want to."

The Champions League win was particularly special for Alexander-Arnold, who was Liverpool born and bred, and a product of the club's youth system.

"I'm obviously still on a massive high, it's a dream come true and it's something that you always want to do," he said.

"You never think that it could actually be possible, but to have a major trophy under the belt now is massive and, hopefully, we'll be able to push on for club and country and get some more."

Two Liverpool teammates could be lining up against Alexander-Arnold for a Holland side who are, once again, looking strong after failing to qualify for last year's World Cup.

Defender Virgil van Dijk, who was the Man of the Match in Madrid, and midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum are both in Ronald Koeman's squad for the Nations League final four.

"It's an incredibly tough game," he said.

"Even if I didn't know them both personally, you'd still know that Holland are coming back to where they once were.

"They play some really good football, they've got a really good squad, young and exciting. It's a bit similar to us in the terms of the way they are going about things and it's exciting to see."