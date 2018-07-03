‘England’s best chance to win World Cup’

Former England captain Bryan Robson believes Russia is England's best chance to win their second World Cup.

He was speaking ahead of the Three Lions' last-16 match with Colombia tomorrow morning (Singapore time), in perhaps the biggest clash from the weaker half of the draw.

Robson wrote in his Daily Mail column: "England's players can look at each other on Monday and say we will never have a greater chance of making progress in a World Cup. They could be in the semi-finals by Saturday night...

"The exits suffered by Spain on Sunday and Portugal on Saturday night underline how open this tournament is. There are no dominant teams, and if they beat Colombia, England potentially have a golden path in front of them."

England's half of the draw features Russia, Croatia, Colombia, Sweden and Switzerland.

Fellow former England captain Wayne Rooney believes they are "on the right side of the draw". He told Sky Sports: "There's some big teams (who have) gone out of the World Cup and this could be the year England can go far and hopefully win it...

"(Finishing second in Group G) might actually benefit England to go further in the World Cup, to be on the right side of the draw, which I believe they are."