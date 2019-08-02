English FA increases minimum ban on discriminatory behaviour
The English Football Association has increased its mandatory minimum ban for first-time offenders found guilty of discriminatory behaviour to six matches from five ahead of the 2019/20 season.
The six-game ban can be increased "depending on any additional aggravating factors" and the FA also revealed it had given match officials the authority to show managers and backroom staff yellow and red cards.
Any member of a team's technical staff who accumulates four yellow cards during the season will receive an automatic one-game touchline ban, while eight yellows will earn the offender a two-match suspension. - REUTERS
