English FA to make 124 jobs redundant due to Covid-19

The English Football Association (FA) will make 124 positions redundant within the organisation due to the financial impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, the governing body said yesterday.

With football suspended for 100 days in England due to the pandemic, the lack of revenue from international matches and domestic cup games hit the FA, who said they are planning for potential losses of around £300 million ($514.3m).

"As a not-for-profit organisation, this will hit us hard," FA chief executive Mark Bullingham said in a statement.

"Therefore, over recent months, we have forensically analysed the budget of every division within the FA in order to identify the most suitable areas to make costs savings.

"The situation has worsened to a point where we now need to reduce the size of the FA in order to deal with the financial impact of the crisis."