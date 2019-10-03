English Premier League appoints new chief executive
David Pemsel, CEO of the Guardian Media Group (GMG), has been handed the daunting task of maintaining the English Premier League's dominance over its European rivals.
Pemsel's appointment as its new chief executive was approved at a shareholders' meeting yesterday.
Credited with turning around the fortunes of GMG during his eight-year stint, Pemsel is set to join the league before April 2020, with interim chief executive Richard Masters taking up the managing director role.
Previous CEO Richard Scudamore retired in June last year, after 20 years at the helm. - REUTERS
Joao Felix on target in Atletico Madrid's win over Lokomotiv Moscow
Atletico Madrid forward Joao Felix scored his first goal in the Champions League to help his side earn a 2-0 win at Lokomotiv Moscow in Group D yesterday morning (Singapore time).
The Portugal international broke the deadlock early in the second half of a tight game, sliding to the floor to knock the ball in on the rebound after his first shot had been parried by the hosts' goalkeeper Guilherme.
Thomas Partey doubled Atletico's lead 10 minutes later, knocking a ball from Diego Costa into the net after a lovely chipped pass from Felix. - REUTERS
Manchester City midfielder Bernardo Silva charged over Twitter post
Manchester City midfielder Bernardo Silva has been charged with misconduct by the FA over a Twitter post concerning teammate Benjamin Mendy last month.
Silva came under fire from anti-racism body Kick It Out after posting a message on Sept 22 comparing Mendy to a character used in the logo for a confectionery brand popular in Spain and Portugal, before deleting it.
It is understood that Mendy wrote to the governing body to say that he did not take offence to it.
Silva, who had received backing from Pep Guardiola, could be banned for up to six matches. - REUTERS
