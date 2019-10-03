English Premier League appoints new chief executive

David Pemsel, CEO of the Guardian Media Group (GMG), has been handed the daunting task of maintaining the English Premier League's dominance over its European rivals.

Pemsel's appointment as its new chief executive was approved at a shareholders' meeting yesterday.

Credited with turning around the fortunes of GMG during his eight-year stint, Pemsel is set to join the league before April 2020, with interim chief executive Richard Masters taking up the managing director role.