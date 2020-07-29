English youngsters make their mark: Richard Buxton

MASON GREENWOOD

(Club: Manchester United, Age: 18, Position: Striker)

Nowhere does the spotlight burn brighter on young prospects than at Old Trafford.

Greenwood, however, continues to prove he can handle the pressure. A breakthrough campaign saw him equal Wayne Rooney, George Best and Brian Kidd for the most goals in a single season by any teenager in United's history.

His manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer believes he is a more complete finisher than joint-top scorers Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial.

Greenwood has flourished as a wide attacker but his eventual position could be as a No. 9. Even Roy Keane is a fan.

BUKAYO SAKA

(Arsenal, 18, winger/left-back)

For obvious reasons, comparisons with Ashley Cole remain taboo at the Emirates Stadium. But the current evidence suggests that Saka is destined for a similar rise to prominence as the former England international.

With Chelsea eyeing Ben Chilwell, Gunners supporters can rest easy that the 18-year-old will not be following in Cole's footsteps anytime soon.

Saka's ability to push forward led to him recording the most assists by any Arsenal player this season, with 10 in all competitions.

Such has been his impact that a tug-of-war between England and Nigeria for his international loyalties is ongoing.

CURTIS JONES

(Liverpool, 19, midfielder)

An English Premier League and Club World Cup champion by the age of 19, Jones has already achieved more in his formative months than the average Anfield graduate.

Expectations were heightened by an impressive strike which settled a cagey FA Cup tie with Everton, with the Scouser becoming the Reds' youngest-ever captain in the next round against Shrewsbury Town.

As Juergen Klopp's side strode confidently to the EPL title, Jones continued to impress with a succession of appearances and a well-taken effort against Aston Villa.

Competition in an already well-stocked midfield is only set to intensify if he continues on his current trajectory.

JAPHET TANGANGA

(Tottenham Hotspur, 21, defender)

Tanganga is another player that Spurs fans can proudly call "one of our own". While supporters are still polarised by Jose Mourinho's arrival, it's proved a boon for the 21-year-old.

Injury prevented the homegrown defender from dislodging Serge Aurier at right-back in the season's run-in. But his 10 appearances since the turn of the year demonstrated great versatility, with only United's Brandon Williams making more starts as an Under-21 player during that time.

Acquitting himself well at centre-back in a baptism of fire against champions-in-waiting Liverpool proved to be the making of Tanganga, who this week penned a new deal until 2025.

ANTHONY GORDON

(Everton, 19, midfielder)

Few EPL clubs boast a greater production line than the Toffees but Gordon has needed to be patient for first-team football.

Two years elapsed between his senior debut and follow-up appearance in December's League Cup quarter-final exit to Leicester City.

Carlo Ancelotti's arrival coincided with the left-sided midfielder earning a regular run of games, including a starring role against Liverpool.

His regular runs at opposing defences suggest that the 19-year-old's belated emergence has been worth the wait.