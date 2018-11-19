Enrique and Saul hit out at ‘unfair’ de Gea criticism

Spain coach Luis Enrique and midfielder Saul Niguez have hit out at what they perceive to be "unfair" criticism of David de Gea.

The goalkeeper has not been able to replicate his form for Manchester United, where he is seen as one of the best custodians in the world, for La Furia Roja and has made some uncharacteristic mistakes in national colours.

Most recently, he was blamed for Tin Jedvaj's late Uefa Nations League winner for Croatia during the 3-2 League A, Group 4 loss at the Maksimir Stadium in Zagreb last Friday.

Speaking ahead of this morning's friendly with Bosnia and Herzegovina, Spain boss Enrique said: "Criticism forms the professional lives of players and coaches.

"Whoever doesn't know how to live with it won't have a long career.

"You have to accept it and analyse it. It's the only way, but it makes you curious when someone is singled out.

"It's unfair on them.

"A goalkeeper doesn't score goals because there are others who fulfil that role.

"The goalkeeper isn't at fault if the ball doesn't go in...

"De Gea? I'm not going to persecute a single player.

"That would be very easy. I assess things in a general way.

"In no case I will give any of my players a public trial.

"The national team play differently to United.

"Maybe we could work on the psychological aspect.

"It could be a good starting point for us, but I'll defend all my players."

According to Opta Sports, since the World Cup in June, de Gea has saved only 45.8 per cent of the 24 shots he has faced in the Spain goal, excluding penalty shoot-outs.

However, Niguez believes criticism of the 28-year-old is affecting the whole team.

He said: "When you put so much criticism on a player, it affects us all.

"Even if we say: 'No, it is not good for anyone that de Gea receives criticism, they should not be like that.'

"He is one of the best in the world.

"There may be times when you decide good or bad and, for me, it is unfair that you blame de Gea.

"I do not think he lacks confidence, he shows a tremendous personality, but what is generated, that negative energy, is not good for anyone.

"It would be best to change energy and talk about other things.

"If David concedes goals, I do not think it's just his fault, but everyone's, we all have to pay more attention."