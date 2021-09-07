Enrique hails Spain’s ‘complete’ show

Spain got back to winning ways as they thrashed Georgia 4-0 in their Group B World Cup qualifying meeting yesterday morning (Singapore time).

Jose Gaya, Carlos Soler and Ferran Torres put the hosts in control with three first-half strikes, as they showed no hangover from a first World Cup qualifying defeat in 28 years last time out against Sweden.

Pablo Sarabia added another after the break as Luis Enrique's side cruised to three points.

"We came into this game following a defeat that hurt us a lot and we managed to bounce back," Torres said.

"A result like this spurs us on and it was important to keep a clean sheet because goal difference could be key at the business end."

Enrique, meanwhile, hailed his side's "complete" performance, telling Spanish media: "Today is a good day. Even if it seemed like an easy result, it was not. You cannot beat Georgia without putting pressure on them...

"We have played a very complete game. We have scored four with the possibility of scoring even more goals."

Spain move back top of the group with 10 points from five games, one ahead of Sweden who have two games in hand.