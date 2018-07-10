Enrique named new Spain coach
The Spanish Football Federation has appointed Luis Enrique as Spain's new national team coach on a two-year deal, the president of the federation Luis Rubiales said during a news conference yesterday.
"The decision was unanimous. I like his commitment and he has turned down better paid jobs in order to coach Spain," said Rubiales.
A former midfielder for Sporting Gijon, Real Madrid and Barcelona, Enrique won two La Liga titles, one Champions League and the Copa del Rey three times as Barca coach between 2014 and 2017. He replaces interim coach Fernando Hierro.- REUTERS
