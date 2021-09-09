EPL clubs blocked from fielding unreleased South American players

English Premier League clubs could face sanctions from Fifa if they play South American players, who were not released for international duty, in this weekend's games.

Liverpool, Manchester United, Chelsea and Manchester City are among the clubs who did not release Brazilian players for the current international break and face a choice of not selecting them this weekend or running the risk of sanctions.

Sources have told Reuters that the Brazilian Football Federation (CBF) has triggered the "automatic restriction period" of five days which stops clubs picking players who have not been released.

"The information is correct," a CBF spokesman later told Reuters. "We're only asking that Fifa comply with the regulations."

The spokesman added that the request did not cover Everton's Richarlison, who had previously been released by his club for the Tokyo Olympics.

EPL clubs Wolverhampton Wanderers, Newcastle United and Watford, along with Championship team Blackburn Rovers, could also lose players this weekend after the Chilean, Mexican and Paraguayan associations also activated the restriction period.

Fifa's rules state that any club selecting a player during the restriction period could face disciplinary action.

Fifa declined to comment.

The EPL and Football Association were not immediately available for comment.

With South American countries on the red list for travel from Britain - meaning players would face hotel quarantine upon return to the UK - the clubs chose not to release their players.

Liverpool would be without Alisson, Fabinho and Roberto Firmino for their match at Leeds United on Sunday. The Yorkshire club would be without Raphinha.

City would be without goalkeeper Ederson and Gabriel Jesus against Leicester City on Saturday. United midfielder Fred and Chelsea defender Thiago Silva would also be impacted.

Players from Aston Villa and Tottenham Hotspur did feature for Argentina in Sunday's game against Brazil, which was abandoned after five minutes.

The chief executive of the European Club Association (ECA), Charlie Marshall, said on Tuesday that the clubs should not face any punishment.