EPL clubs move summer transfer deadline back to end of August

English Premier League clubs agreed yesterday to move the last day of the close-season transfer window back to the end of August or early September, in line with Europe's top leagues.

EPL clubs voted in favour of changing the transfer window in 2017, bringing deadline day forward to before the start of the season the following year.

European clubs continued to trade for three weeks longer, leading several managers, including Liverpool's Juergen Klopp, to complain that the move had given rivals an edge.

Under the system last year, EPL clubs were barred from recruiting from Aug 9, but could still lose players to European rivals until Sept 2.

The decision to return to the old system was taken at a shareholders meeting, the EPL said in a statement on its website.