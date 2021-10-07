EPL clubs struggling to convince players to get vaccinated

English Premier League matches are once again being played in packed stadiums after Britain's successful coronavirus vaccine rollout - but the reluctance of many players to get jabbed is proving a headache for football authorities.

The UK has one of the highest overall virus death tolls in the world, at more than 137,000, but more than 82 per cent of over-16s have had two doses of the vaccine, according to the latest government figures.

However, although no official figures have been offered by the EPL, reports suggest only seven of England's 20 top-flight clubs have more than 50 per cent of their squad fully vaccinated.

"It's low, not just in the Premier League but in the Football League as well. It's very low," said former Manchester United captain Gary Neville, who has an ownership stake in League Two club Salford City.

"I think it is also time for the players or the PFA (Professional Footballers' Association) to come out and explain what the concerns are that the players have and why they are not taking these vaccinations."

Yesterday, Ireland striker Callum Robinson, who plays for second-tier West Bromwich Albion, admitted he had not been inoculated. He said it was "annoying" that he had caught Covid-19 twice but insisted "it's your choice and your body".

Meanwhile, The Daily Mail reported that two-thirds of top flight players have not been jabbed, while the Times said Manchester United are struggling to convince players to get inoculated. This has reportedly led to frustration in the rest of the EPL due to the potential influence United have as arguably the biggest club in the country.

Their main rivals for that throne, Liverpool, meanwhile, reportedly have one of the highest take-up rates, with the Daily Mail suggesting that nearly all their players have been vaccinated.

Reds manager Juergen Klopp last week said: "I don't understand why that (vaccination) is a limitation of freedom because, if it is, then not being allowed to drink and drive is a limitation of freedom as well.

"I got the vaccination because I was concerned about myself but even more so about everybody around me."

Klopp's mother died of Covid-19 early this year and he was unable to attend her funeral in Germany due to travel restrictions in place at the time. Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola's mother also died in Spain after contracting the coronavirus last year.