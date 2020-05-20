EPL confirms six Covid-19 cases from three clubs

Six people from three English Premier League clubs have tested positive for Covid-19 out of 748 players and staff members who were tested for the disease caused by the coronavirus on Sunday and Monday, the EPL said yesterday.

The positive cases will now have to self-isolate for seven days.

No details of clubs or individuals were provided due to legal and operational requirements.

Several EPL clubs returned to training in small groups yesterday, with no contact allowed.

The league will decide early next week when to allow contact training as it looks for a restart next month.

Watford captain Troy Deeney, however, has said he will not return to training this week over fears he could pass the coronavirus to his five-month-old son.