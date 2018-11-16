EPL to introduce VAR next season
English Premier League clubs have agreed in principle to introduce video assistant referees (VAR) from next season, the top flight of English football said yesterday.
"The League will now formally make a request to the International Football Association Board and (world body) Fifa to use VAR next season," it said in a statement after a shareholders' meeting.
Top-flight leagues in Spain, Italy and Germany already use VAR, and yesterday, the Asian Football Confederation announced that the system will be used from the quarter-finals of next year's Asian Cup. - REUTERS
