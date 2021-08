EPL to issue permanent stadium bans to misbehaving fans

The English Premier League has introduced new measures to tackle discrimination in the game ahead of the new season, including permanent stadium bans for fans, it said yesterday.

All 20 clubs have agreed to enforce league-wide punishments, including bans, for individuals found to have behaved in an abusive manner towards any club employee, player, match official, steward or fan attending a game.

"The Premier League and our clubs condemn all forms of discriminatory and abusive behaviour. The commitment from all clubs to enforce league-wide bans demonstrates there is no place for discrimination," said chief executive Richard Masters.

The league said this month that players from all teams will continue to take the knee ahead of games this season to highlight their opposition to racism.

The announcement came on the day Twitter shared an analysis that said Britain was "by far" the main origin of racist posts aimed at England players after the Euro 2020 final which they lost to Italy on penalties.