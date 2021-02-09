EPL ref Mike Dean makes police report after receiving death threats

The red card that referee Mike Dean flashed at West Ham's Tomas Soucek has been overturned on appeal.

English Premier League referee Mike Dean has alerted police after his family received death threats following two controversial red cards he issued over the past week.

Dean was criticised for sending off Southampton defender Jan Bednarek in the Saints' 9-0 defeat by Manchester United last Tuesday and West Ham United midfielder Tomas Soucek in last Saturday's 0-0 draw at Fulham.

Both decisions have now been overturned on appeal.

Reports said Dean had asked to be excused from duty this weekend, although it is understood he will referee Thursday morning's (Singapore time) FA Cup fifth-round match between Leicester City and Brighton & Hove Albion.

Mike Riley, managing director of Professional Game Match Officials Limited (PGMOL), supported Dean's decision to notify the police.

"Nobody should be victim of abhorrent messages like this. Online abuse is unacceptable in any walk of life and more needs to be done to tackle the problem," he added.

Bednarek was sent off for a challenge on Anthony Martial in Man United's 9-0 win over Saints, with Dean sticking with his initial decision after being invited to check the pitchside monitor at Old Trafford.

Dean also sent off Czech midfielder Soucek for catching Aleksandar Mitrovic with his elbow by accident in the goalless draw at Craven Cottage.

Dean checked the replays on the pitchside monitor after consulting VAR and decided the incident merited a straight red.

West Ham boss David Moyes said he was "disappointed with football in general" after the incident involving Soucek.

Moyes was unimpressed by Mitrovic's reaction - the Serbia striker went down clutching his face - but said the referees needed to be stronger in their decision-making.